New four-way stop intersection installed at East Cost and 4th St.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Atlantic Beach has recently implemented a significant traffic control measure at the intersection of East Coast and 4th Street.

In response to the growing concern over safety hazards at this junction, city staff conducted a comprehensive review, which led to the decision of installing a new stop sign, effectively transforming the location into a four-way stop intersection.

Despite exploring various alternatives, the obstruction could not be rectified through other means at this time.

Following established guidelines outlined in the city code and the manual on uniform traffic control and design, the Atlantic City Police Department concluded that installing a stop sign was the most appropriate measure to enhance safety and mitigate potential accidents.

The new four-way stop aims to improve traffic flow and reduce the likelihood of collisions at the busy intersection. Drivers are urged to be attentive and adhere to traffic regulations to ensure the safe movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

