New NICU expansion coming to Ascension St. Vincent’s in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County is expanding its Family Birth Place, adding a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The hospital will break ground on the new expansion on March 24 at 9 a.m.

The project will add about 5,000 square feet and include eight private NICU beds, designed to help families bond with their babies during care.

With the new unit, the hospital will be able to care for newborns born as early as 30 weeks, or weighing 2.75 pounds or more. These babies often need extra support with things like feeding, temperature, and breathing.

Hospital officials say the goal is to keep families together, so they don’t have to travel far for specialized care.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year

