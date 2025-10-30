New owner for the Jacksonville Armada

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chris Campione, a local attorney and entrepreneur, is set to become the majority principal owner of the Jacksonville Armada Football Club.

Under Campione’s leadership, the Armada plans to build a privately funded, 8,000-seat soccer-specific stadium in Downtown Jacksonville’s Sports and Entertainment District. The groundbreaking ceremony for the stadium is expected to take place in December.

“This is a project built by Jacksonville, for Jacksonville. Our city deserves a club and a stadium that reflect its resilience and community pride,” said Campione in a news release.

Former owner Robert Palmer, who acquired the team in 2017, said in a different news release that the decision to sell comes after the desire to focus on family and a move out of the area.

“The Armada deserves more presence from someone in the local community and dedicated involvement than I can give right now,” he said.

Campione owns Campione Law, P.A., and runs a nonprofit organization, First Initiative, focused on community development in Northeast Florida.

Nathan Walter, who has been with the Armada since its inception in 2013 and served as President and General Manager since 2017, will transition to the role of Club Director and CEO.

The sale of the Jacksonville Armada FC is pending MLS approval.

Read the full statement from Campione below:

