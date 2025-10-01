New pub opening in former St. Augustine Kings Head British Pub location

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A popular former St. Augustine English pub is being replaced with a new English pub. The Wobbly Whale Public House is opening at noon Saturday in the former Kings Head British Pub location at 6460 US Highway 1 North.

“It’s been a long road, but we are here,” the new pub stated in an Instagram post Tuesday. “The excitement and well wishes from the community have been amazing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.