New R.I.S.E. initiative could bring overnight shelter back to homeless in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. — Palatka has gone months without a permanent overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness, but city leaders and community agencies say a new collaborative initiative could help move solutions forward.

Local agencies recently gathered for a think-tank style meeting, rallying behind a proposed program called R.I.S.E., short for the Residential Initiative for Stability and Employment.

“And this sounds like we’re moving forward in a great direction, and this is the first time honestly that I’m optimistic that we have a potential solution,” Palatka Mayor Robbi Correa said.

The optimism follows months of uncertainty after Palatka’s only overnight homeless shelter shut down last fall, leaving dozens of people without a place to sleep.

This week’s meeting brought together multiple agencies to outline the R.I.S.E. proposal, which would begin with a 15-bed structured participation shelter. The program would offer case management, workforce training, and service referrals, with priority given to veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities.

Organizers estimate the annual cost of the program at about $300,000, with more than $50,000 in community support. They say that breaks down to roughly $20,000 per bed per year, or about $55 per night, with an estimated $5,000 per person annually.

In addition to overnight shelter, R.I.S.E. would include daytime services, rural outreach, and volunteer support. While some agencies discussed possible properties for a future shelter, organizers say that effort would come later as part of Phase Two.

Phase One focuses on launching the program and securing city approval.

“Low-hanging fruit to me would be a drop-in center,” event organizer Shelia McCoy said.

As the community continues discussions, city officials say an emergency overnight warming site will open at the Jenkins Community Center from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. this weekend, as an Arctic freeze is expected.

Organizers said the next step is presenting the R.I.S.E. proposal to the Palatka City Commission.

