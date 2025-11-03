New UNF partnership aims to foster fintech innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida has joined forces with the City of Jacksonville, Paysafe, and L Marks to launch JAX Hub, a new initiative aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration in the fintech sector.

Paysafe is a payment platform. L Marks is described as a global corporate innovation leader. Both companies are headquartered in the U.K.

Together with JAX Hub, they plan to connect startups with established companies and UNF’s graduate talent.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JAX Hub is a 10-week innovation project. The model, described as an “innovation-lab-meets-Shark-Tank,” offers startups and students the opportunity to present new ideas and business models and present their solutions to industry and academic leaders.

UNF’s Coggin College of Business will contribute graduate student expertise and applied research support. Students in fintech, business analytics, accounting, and data analytics programs will work directly with corporate partners, gaining experience in analyzing data, developing solutions, and addressing industry challenges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are very excited to be part of this important partnership and what it represents for both our students and the Jacksonville community,” Dr. Albert Loh, interim dean of the Coggin College of Business, said in a news release.

The program is designed to create opportunities for the next generation of financial services while strengthening ties with the United Kingdom.

Applications for the inaugural JAX Hub cohort are open through January 7. Selected companies will begin pilot engagements with program partners in April 2026.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.