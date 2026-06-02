New veterinary, agricultural science wing opens at Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday morning for a new facility focusing on veterinary and agricultural sciences at Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology.

You may be wondering why it’s so important to learn about agriculture in an urban suburban community like Jacksonville. Educators and students at Peterson said it’s about raising the next generation of agricultural workers.

Brandi Acadimia underscored academic need for the new wing.

“Truthfully agriculture is starting to fleet. It needs to be protected needs to be, the knowledge needs to be spread,” Acadimia said.

Less than 2 percent of Americans are farmers. Of that small amount, only 9% of farmers are under 35, according to the USDA.

The school began this expensive undertaking of a project last September.

“This is the ribbon cutting for our agrisciences and veterinary science facility,” Principal Jessica Mastromatto said.

The students will get to see animals up close, not just in a textbook.

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“We have chickens, goats, rabbits,” Mastromatto said.

The new $2.3 million facility was funded through Florida’s CAP Grant.

The project encompassed the renovation of two existing buildings, adding 8,000 square feet of classrooms, laboratories, animal stalls and office space. It features a mock veterinary lab, and a table for advanced anatomy lessons.

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“This really is 3-D anatomy and physiology. So it brings to life the cadaver in that students are actually able to visualize the internal structures of the animal,” explained Jowann Wade, a Career & Tech Education Specialist at DCPS.

“I see once children get reached out to, and youth get reached out to, their interest starts to spark, cause we do care,” Acadimia said.

The new facility is set to open in August.

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