New video shows close friend of Shanna Gardner being questioned by police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s office has released new videos of police interviewing a close friend of Shanna Gardner.

Gardner and her estranged husband – Mario Fernandez Saldana – are accused of plotting the Jacksonville Beach murder of Gardner’s ex-husband, Jared Bridegan, in 2022.

Henry Tenon is accused of killing Bridegan.

The videos released show police questioning Kim Jensen in May 2022 and February 2023.

The February 2023 interview was just one week after Henry Tenon was arrested for Jared Bridegan’s murder.

Shanna and her new husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, had not been arrested yet.

During this interview, Jensen describes Jared as very money-centric.

“Everything has always been from what I know everything was always about money,” said Jensen about Bridegan.

Jensen, meanwhile, describes Shanna as a great mom.

“I know her … like I said, those two little kids are her number one priority and always have been; she would lose in court, she would not go for something that her attorney wanted her to get if she didn’t think it would be of benefit to the kids,” said Jensen.

Police then asked Jensen if she believed Mario had Tenon kill Jared.

“Mario is a very selfish person. Mario doesn’t do much that doesn’t benefit him. I just don’t see where the benefit would be,” Jensen said.

Shanna was there for a status hearing. She is scheduled to be back in court on April 2nd.

