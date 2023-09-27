Newborn sperm whale calf stranded near Marineland

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — A newborn sperm whale calf was stranded Wednesday afternoon on a beach near Marineland, WFTV Orlando reported.

The 12½-foot male stranded near the University of Florida’s Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience, north of the Flagler-St. Johns County line.

Officials said the whale would be humanely euthanized because it is not a suitable candidate for rehabilitation.

Newborn sperm whale calf strands on beach near Marineland

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission led the response effort to the stranding.

Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, Marineland, the Whitney Lab, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, and St. Johns County Beach Services assisted FWC with its response.

See a map of the scene below:

