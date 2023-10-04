Newly released JSO body camera footage sparks further debate on use of force policy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly release Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office body camera footage reveals the full perspective of what went into detaining Le’Keian Woods. It appears to show an officer with a knee to his neck while elbowing him in the face.

The released videos show more than two hours of combined footage revealing what happened. Woods was hit 17 times -- on his head, ribs, and shoulders. Attorney for Woods said this was not justified, but Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said it was.

The now viral video raises concern regarding JSO and its use of force policies.

“No, it’s not usual to see someone with the much facial injury,” Carson said.

From one perspective of the body camera JSO released, it appears to show a knee on Le’Keian Woods’ neck while one of the officers is elbowing him in the face.

JSO’s policy on response to resistance indicates; “Officers are not authorized to use either the choke hold or vascular neck restraint unless deadly force is justified and all other reasonable options have been exhausted.”

