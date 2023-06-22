“Next thing we know, he’s in the pool.” Pasco County Fire Rescue saves spooked horse

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — The Pasco County’s Special Operations Team rescued a horse, named Mo, that was spooked by another horse and decided to save himself by jumping into a swimming pool.

Pasco County Fire Rescue Firefighters were called to Frontier Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find the horse stuck in the pool.

Firefighters worked to keep the horse calm while they waited for assistance from Animal Rescue.

“He goes, ‘I can leap over that,’ and next thing we know, he’s in the pool,” said Cindy Buckel. Mo’s mom said it was a beautiful leap and would have scored Mo a 10/0 in a diving competition.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue was happy to report that Mo is in good condition.

