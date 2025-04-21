Nichole Manna of “The Tributary” talks with WOKV following inmate death investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Multiple agencies continue to investigate the death of Charles Faggart while he was inside the Duval County jail. Nichole Manna, the Senior Investigative Report for “The Tributary” spoke with Jacksonville’s Morning News on the investigation, healthcare in the jail among other topics.

“[N]o new news, still very unclear what exactly happened to him in the jail. We know some minor details from a heavily redacted police report, that was sent to us, I believe, last week. We know that there was some kind of struggle between him and correctional officers. We know that he was restrained in a chair for about 2 hours, and we know at some points a nurse washed saline solution in his eyes, which indicates he was probably pepper sprayed at some point as well,” says Manna regarding the latest on the investigation, that left eight JSO corrections officers and one corrections sergeant stripped of their correction duties.

When it comes to deaths in the jail, Manna says, “the biggest point that we found, was that the sheriff’s office actually privatized their medical care in 2017, meaning that before that, I think it was about a four year period. JSO was doing their medical care in-house. They then privatized to a company called Armor Correctional Healthcare. So from 2017 to really last year deaths actually tripled after that contract was signed, and as a result, Sheriff Waters ended that contract, signed a new, more expensive one and hired about 14 new medical staff.”

Manna says since 2010, more than 145 people have died in the Duval County jail.

