‘No Burn Authorizations’ issued for multiple counties due to weather conditions

Florida Forest Service said it will not be issuing any burn permits Tuesday in the following counties due to weather conditions.

Duval

Clay

Flagler

Nassau

Putnam

St. Johns

The forest service is asking people in these counties to avoid burning activities until conditions improve as, “strong gusting winds can lead to rapid fire spread and make suppression challenging,” a news release states.

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