No cap: Here are the most popular slang words that teens used in 2023

Past generations thought they were pretty “groovy,” “hip,” “awesome,” or “radical.”

Today’s kids might describe themselves as having that “drip.”

It means that their style is cool and fashionable, but slang keeps evolving.

Parents, if you are concerned, we have the cheat sheet for you.

Online language learning platform Preply has a new survey of the most commonly used slang terms teens use.

“Sus” is short for “suspicious.”

If someone is “salty,” they’re upset about something.

Then there are more difficult-to-understand terms:

“Cap” is another word for lying.

“Fam” is short for family, or close friends.

