No more ‘slap on the wrist’: Jacksonville Animal Cruelty cases bring real consequences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) is stepping up its response to animal cruelty in Jacksonville, turning to the public for help, offering cash rewards, and enforcing new laws that bring tougher consequences for offenders.

ACPS officials said recent cases, along with new state laws, are changing how animal cruelty is investigated and punished.

The latest case involves a senior dog named Tristan, who was found alone in a park with severe injuries. Investigators later determined the dog died as a result of a deliberate act of violence.

“So when we find the right person, they’re held accountable now,” said ACPS Director Michael Bricker.

According to ACPS, Tristan’s injuries were extensive.

“That’s we found out that Tristan’s skull was actually crushed,” Bricker said.

Tristan’s case is now under investigation with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. ACPS said tips from the public could lead to a $3,000 cash reward through Crime Stoppers.

While the investigation into Tristan’s death is ongoing, ACPS is also reminding the public about two other animal cruelty cases first shared late last year: Miracle and Valor.

Miracle, a Great Dane, was found severely emaciated on the side of the road. That case prompted the largest reward ever offered by ACPS $8,000 and ultimately led to felony animal cruelty charges against Dawn Lipford.

Valor, a pit bull terrier, was discovered tied to a tree and shot multiple times in the San Marco area. ACPS said investigators have developed new leads in that case and forwarded them to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Bricker says ACPS has changed how it approaches animal cruelty investigations, particularly when it comes to community involvement.

“One of the biggest changes we made is that we are now going to the public, and we’re able to do that because we have additional staffing to receive those emails to get to those tips and then put those in action or investigating every single tip that we get,” Bricker said.

ACPS also points to new state laws, including Dexter’s Law, as a turning point in holding offenders accountable.

“Now it’s been for a long time that you do something to an animal, you get a slap on the wrist, but thanks to the new laws are being in place, like Dexter’s law and the new animal cruelty laws, that’s changing,” Bricker said.

Dexter’s Law established Florida’s animal cruelty offender database, which now lists more than 2,000 people statewide, and strengthens penalties for animal abuse.

ACPS officials said they believe someone knows what happened in each of these cases and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

