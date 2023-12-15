No survivors in deadly Texas plane crash that took off from Jacksonville

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Fla — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a statement regarding a deadly plane crash that happened Thursday afternoon, December 14.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Preliminary investigation showed that at approximately, 12:38 p.m., Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to an airplane crash south of Christoval.

With the assistance of Customs & Border Protection (CBP) Aviation Services, the airplane crash was located approximately 4 miles south of Christoval on a privately owned ranch.

Immediately, first responders arrived on scene and started searching the area for any survivors.

Unfortunately, there were no survivors found.

Currently, this crash scene is being secured by the Texas Department of Public Safety until the FAA and NTSB arrive on scene to take over the investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The plane was a 1997 Pilatus PC-12, owned by Timeless USA, LLC (a skin-care company).

Click here to view the flight pattern.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.