No weapon found on bus headed to James Weldon Johnson Middle School, despite ‘allegation’ made

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No weapon was found on a school bus headed James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School Friday morning following a verbal altercation between students, according to a message from the school’s principal.

All students on Bus 48 were safe and the bus was cleared to continue to the school, Duval County Public Schools said.

Principal Jay Stuckey issued a statement to families clarifying that an initial report of a physical fight was incorrect.

Stuckey said the altercation remained verbal and did not involve a weapon, though “an allegation was made about a weapon being on the bus,” he said.

Police are actively investigating the matter and speaking directly with the students involved. Stuckey noted that while many details are still being reviewed, the primary concern remains the safety of the school community.

“There was no weapon found today on Bus 48, despite the initial allegation,” Stuckey said in a message to parents. He described the safety of students as his most important priority as both a principal and a father.

Several students on the bus helped school officials manage the situation as it unfolded. Stuckey thanked those who provided information to ensure the bus arrived at school safely.

“I am grateful to the students who have assisted us in getting information and ensuring the situation was safely addressed,” Stuckey said.

The school district confirmed that the bus was allowed to complete its route after the scene was cleared. However, the students involved in the dispute will face disciplinary action.

“The behavior of those students involved is absolutely unacceptable and appropriate consequences will follow,” Stuckey said.

Here is the full message from Stuckey that was sent to families:

“Good Morning Trojan Family,

“This is Principal Jay Stuckey calling with additional information regarding the incident that occurred this morning on Bus 48. While I am always disappointed send these emails, I believe in being transparent with our school community, especially when it involves student safety.

“Before I move to any details I want to tell you the most important thing - this is the most important thing to me as a principal, and as a dad - there was no weapon found today on Bus 48, despite the initial allegation.

“Next, I want to give you an update from the text sent this morning, as it now appears there was not a physical altercation, but a verbal altercation. During the altercation, an allegation was made about a weapon being on the bus.

“Police are actively investigating the matter, and many details are still being reviewed. What I can share again at this time, is that no weapon was involved. While all details are not yet available, the behavior of those students involved is absolutely unacceptable, and appropriate consequences will follow.

“I am grateful to the students who have assisted us in getting information and ensuring the situation was safely addressed. I am also thankful that our students arrived to school safely, and I appreciate your continued support and partnership. As we learn more, we will take appropriate action and communicate directly with the families involved.

“Thank you for your understanding and trust.”

