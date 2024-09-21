North Florida Land Trust unveils interpretative signs at Little NaNa Dune in American Beach

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) joined the community, supporters, and friends of American Beach to unveil new interpretative signs at Little NaNa Dune. The signs, positioned near the dune system on Burney Road, explain the area’s history, the significance of the dunes, and the nonprofit’s efforts to protect them. Due to inclement weather, the event was moved indoors, where replica signs were revealed.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The three signs provide context on the importance of the dunes, highlighting the history of American Beach and NFLT’s role in preserving this critical land. In 2021, with help from the community, NFLT successfully protected the Little NaNa Dune system. Support for creating and installing the signs came from the Larsen Fund and Wende Burdick.

“This is a real tribute to the folks, black and white, who worked together to make it happen in a time that isn’t fostering such collaboration,” said Allison DeFoor, president and CEO of NFLT. “A particular thanks go to my predecessor for his vision in this effort. We need more of this, and more is coming, so stay tuned. But time is short, so let’s act. Now or Never.”

NFLT’s efforts to save the Little NaNa Dune began in 2020 when they contracted to purchase three parcels of the ecologically and historically significant land. The 1.55-acre area was previously owned by individuals who had planned to develop it, but instead, they agreed to sell it to NFLT. Through the Amelia Forever Campaign and contributions from the community, including a $500,000 anonymous donor and a challenge grant from the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Fund, NFLT raised over $1.3 million to complete the acquisition.

Little NaNa Dune is part of a larger American Beach system located at the south end of Amelia Island. It is an important habitat for gopher tortoises and migrating birds and connects to the 8.5-acre property that includes NaNa Dune, Florida’s tallest dune, now part of the Timucuan Preserve under the National Park Service.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

NaNa Dune was named by the late MaVynee Betsch, also known as “The Beach Lady,” a descendant of the founder of American Beach. Betsch was a tireless advocate for preserving the natural integrity of the historic Black community, founded in 1935 to provide African Americans with beach access during segregation. The new interpretative signs at Little NaNa Dune complement the existing historical marker at NaNa Dune, providing visitors with more insight into the importance of this land.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.