Northeast Florida leaders say they have uncovered 1,600+ human trafficking, child exploitation cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Law enforcement leaders across Northeast Florida are renewing their commitment to combating human trafficking and child exploitation during Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Through the INTERCEPT Task Force, leaders from the State Attorney’s Office, the City of Jacksonville, Clay County, and St. Johns County say they have uncovered more than 1,600 cases of human trafficking and child exploitation across the region.

“An entire black market industry exists because of demand, because there are people willing to pay for access to another person’s body. Without buyers, there would be no market for exploitation,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said.

Officials highlighted the impact of public awareness efforts, including signage posted at EverBank Stadium. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, one woman was able to identify herself as a victim and reach out for help after seeing the signs. Officers say they were able to relocate the woman and her child safely.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

While law enforcement agencies say they will continue working together to identify victims and hold offenders accountable, they are also urging parents to be more vigilant in protecting their children, especially online.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook emphasized the importance of monitoring children’s digital activity.

“If you’re not aware of who your kids are talking to online, if you are not aware of what gaming platforms they’re using online, you are opening up your kid,” Cook said. “It’s no different than taking your little kid to a park and leaving.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say community awareness, education, and cooperation remain critical tools in the ongoing fight against human trafficking, and they encourage anyone who suspects trafficking to report it to law enforcement.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-FLA-SAFE (1-855-352-7233) or text HELP to 233733 (BEFREE).

Additional resources are available through the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text “INFO” to 233733.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.