Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia leaders react to assassination attempt at Trump rally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump was quickly taken from the stage by Secret Service seconds after gunshots rang out on Saturday. Trump had just begun speaking at a rally in Western Pennsylvania.

A Pennsylvania prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead. Trump is “fine,” according to his campaign.

Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia leaders were quick to react to the news on social media, as Republicans and Democrats alike condemned the political violence.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R):

.@CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for Donald Trump and his family. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 13, 2024

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R):

Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R):

This was clearly an assassination attempt on President Trump. I’m glad he seems okay, and I am praying for him and all who were at the rally.



There is ZERO tolerance for violence. I hope this monster is already caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 13, 2024

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R):

We are all praying for former President Trump, his family, and everyone at the Pennsylvania rally. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) July 13, 2024

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff (D):

Sen. Ossoff Statement on Shooting at Trump Campaign Event. pic.twitter.com/N6un7NAcFG — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) July 14, 2024

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D):

In America, we settle our political differences democratically—not violently. I am deeply saddened by today’s events in Pennsylvania. I condemn any violence aimed at former President Trump in the strongest terms, and pray for him, his family & our nation. We are better than this. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) July 13, 2024

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Florida’s Third Congressional District):

Pray for Donald Trump. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YDl5gd7xQs — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) July 13, 2024

Rep. Aaron Bean (R-Florida’s Fourth Congressional District)

We need to call this what it is - an assasination attempt on President Trump. This is not what we stand for and the people responsible need to be swiftly brought to justice. This is not the democracy that we represent in America.



I pray everyone is ok and we bring whoever… — Aaron Bean (@AaronPBean) July 13, 2024

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Florida’s Sixth Congressional District)

President Trump will be stronger than ever. God bless this man.



It’ll take more than this to stop him. 👊🇺🇸 — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 13, 2024

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Georgia’s First Congressional District):

Please join me in praying for the health and safety of President Trump and all those affected at his rally today. — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) July 13, 2024

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan (D):

Political violence is indefensible, and unacceptable in the United States of America. My prayers are with the former President and his family. Let’s gather ourselves in this moment and remember who we are. — Donna Deegan (@DonnaDeegan) July 13, 2024

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters (R):

Our thoughts and prayers go out to President Trump and the family of the fatally wounded citizen following today's attempted assassination of the former President.



Attached is a Statement from Sheriff T.K. Waters on the tragedy... pic.twitter.com/aeKGIrwMWj — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 14, 2024

Former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry (R):

May the Lord Jesus Christ be with President Trump. Pray and then go to work to save our Republic. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) July 13, 2024

