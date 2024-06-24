Northeast Florida under heat advisory, city leaders to give updates on extreme heat plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready for another scorcher this week.

The First Alert Weather Team has been telling you about how we hit a record high on Sunday.

Today, the City of Jacksonville is going to host a tour of a cooling center and share details on a 2024 extreme heat plan.

There are a few things you can do to stay safe in the heat. The City of Jacksonville’s Emergency Preparedness Division stresses the importance of staying cool, hydrated and informed.

If you’re going to spend time outside, make sure you dress for the weather and seek air-conditioned environments.

Action News Jax will be attending the city’s tour of its cooling center and news conference on its 2024 extreme heat plan. We will have more on that on Action News Jax at noon on CBS47.

