Norwood Avenue reopens after shutdown due to stuck train: Police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: 11:02: All lanes of Norwood Avenue have reopened, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that all lanes in both directions on Norwood Avenue are temporarily shut down due to an incident on the train tracks.

Police said a train is stuck on the tracks in the 5900 block of Norwood Avenue, which intersects with Carlton Street.

That alert was sent out at 9:47 A.M.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Action News Jax will provide updates here when they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.