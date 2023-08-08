Lyft driver in Neptune Beach helps police make arrest in Publix Pharmacy armed robbery suspect

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — On Mon., Aug. 7, the Neptune Beach Police Department was called to the Publix Pharmacy at 600 Atlantic Blvd. in response to a reported armed robbery.

Russell E. Gnann threatened pharmacy staff while concealing what police said was a fake handgun under a towel. He was able to make off with a large quantity of Xanax prescription pills.

Armed robbery suspect Russell Gnann was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. (Neptune Beach Police Department)

His crime spree didn’t end there. He was reported to have committed another aggravated assault in a hair salon next door to Publix. Gnann then jumped into a Lyft vehicle and fled the scene.

“Upon seeing police activity, the observant Lyft driver began putting things together and after dropping Gnann off a short distance away, called us,” NBPD said in a social media statement.

Not long after, Gnann was located and taken into custody by Atlantic Beach Police Department officers. According to NBPD, he was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.

