Oceanway storage project heads to city council after planning commission denial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A controversial proposal to build more than 500 self-storage units at Yellow Bluff and Starratt Road is back in the spotlight as neighbors gather at the Oceanway Community Center for a meeting hosted by Jacksonville City Councilmember Reggie Gaffney Jr.

The meeting comes after the Jacksonville Planning Commission denied what was described as a minor modification to a project originally approved years ago. The applicant has since appealed, sending the issue to the Jacksonville City Council for a vote on March 3.

In a statement, Gaffney’s office said, “This was a project that the Planning Commission denied. The applicant has appealed their decision – which means it now comes before me and my colleagues.” His office said the meeting is intended to give residents and the applicant a chance to hear one another out.

Signs opposing the development have appeared across Oceanway, where some residents say the area is already growing too quickly.

Melissa Humphreys, who lives nearby, said community members are engaged in the debate. “This area, they are so active, proactive against building and expanding. I believe it’ll be full,” Humphreys said.

The proposal calls for 522 storage units near the busy intersection. City records show the property is owned by James Duke, and the current application is being handled by attorney Michael Herzberg.

Humphreys said she has seen significant changes since moving to the area. “We moved here eight years ago. None of this was going on then,” she said.

She said space and larger lots were part of what drew her family to Oceanway. “I came here from Atlanta, so that says a lot. It took us two years to get here because everything was being bought up so fast because of this space. I live on an acre lot…. That’s what makes this attractive. That we’ve got space,” Humphreys said.

Now, she worries that additional development could intensify congestion and alter the character of the community. “This place is already growing, and it’s just going to make it worse and worse if it keeps growing. I don’t know if we can prevent it,” she said.

City Council members are expected to vote on the proposal on March 3.

