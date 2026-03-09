Off-duty deputy in Nassau County rescues little girl from retention pond

YULEE, Fla. — An off-duty Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescued a child from a retention pond.

Deputy Tyler Hohman was at his home in the Amelia Concourse area on Feb. 18 when he heard screams and noticed a young girl struggling in a retention pond nearby.

He jumped into action, pulling the girl from the water and performing CPR. After Deputy Hohman successfully revived the child, she was airlifted to a local hospital for medical treatment. Officials confirmed the child has since recovered and is doing well.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper commended the deputy for his quick thinking and decisiveness during the emergency.

“Deputy Hohman’s swift response, courage and selfless actions directly resulted in saving a child’s life,” Leeper said. “There is little doubt that had Deputy Hohman not been present at that exact moment and acted so decisively, the outcome could have been tragically different.”

Several days after the rescue, Hohman visited the child and her mother. “Seeing her smile and run around was the best thing I could have hoped for,” Hohman said. “Moments like that remind you exactly why we do this job.”

The child’s mother told officials that the girl was at her grandparents’ home when the incident occurred. Although the family had made efforts to keep the back door secured, the child managed to slip outside in a matter of seconds.

The Sheriff’s Office posted video of the rescue here.

