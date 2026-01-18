Officer-involved shooting leaves Baker County deputy injured, suspect critically wounded

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Baker County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot in the arm and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday evening, says the sheriff’s office.

According to BCSO, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence on Harry Rewis Road. A man was reportedly shot by a family member.

When deputies approached the residence, shots were fired at them. Deputies returned fire and critically wounded the suspect.

BCSO says one deputy was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FDLE will investigate the officer involved shooting.

