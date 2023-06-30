Officer Jennifer Johnson awarded the purple heart after she was attacked by thief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Officer Johnson was awarded the Purple Heart by Sheriff T.K. Waters after she was brutally attacked back in February.

Homicide Sergeant Steve Rudlaff was driving by the Walmart on Philips Highway when he noticed Officer Jennifer Johnson pulled over talking to a suspect in a theft investigation.

As Officer Johnson attempted to arrest the suspect, he immediately began attacking her and striking her in the face. After he had knocked her to the ground, the suspect got on top of her and threw her radio away before she could call for help. He continued to punch her to the point she lost consciousness.

Seargent Rudlaff immediately activated his emergency equipment and drove across the center median to reach Officer Johnson. The suspect saw Rudlaff approach and tried to run away. Seargent Rudlaff got out of his car and chased the suspect down. He was able to detain the suspect until additional units arrived.

“Seargent Rudlaff, no doubt, was in the right place at the right time and has been heralded by some as a Guardian Angel,” said JSO in a Facebook post.

Officer Johnson received significant injuries that day and is still on the road to recovery. While giving the metal to Officer Johnson, Sheriff T.K. Waters said “Jennifer, we know your road to recovery has not been easy and we are so grateful for your strength, courage, and positive attitude. We cannot wait to have you back at work!”

