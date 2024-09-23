Officials ask swimmers to obey red flag warning signs as search for missing swimmer continues

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It has been more than 24 hours since a teen swimmer disappeared in a rip current in Jacksonville. Now, officials said it is a recovery operation.

Lifeguards said this is a reminder to watch the warning signs. Sunday evening, the red flags were out again, which means there is a high risk of rip currents.

This weekend’s rough surf was a concern even for Jax Beach locals.

“It was really rough and with the water, you can tell when it’s really flat in some spots and then the waves are really big. When these red flags come up, you are recommended not to go in and you are swimming at your own risk,” said April Daily, Jax Beach resident.

Even as the sun was setting on Jax beach, a helicopter was flying up and down Sunday evening as the search continued for the missing 15-year-old.

“These waves look a little larger and rougher, especially during high tide. This creates a condition where swimmers need to be more aware,” said John Luxford, visitor from Tampa.

It comes about two weeks after Ocean Rescue shared its calls for service this summer. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Ocean Rescue officials said it had 700 total responses. 84 of those were water rescues.

Captain Rob Emahiser asks all swimmers to take red flag warning signs seriously.

“They may look a little safer today opposed to yesterday but trust us. It’s still a red flag day with strong conditions. If you’re not an expert swimmer our advice is to stay out of the water,” Captain Emahiser, Jax Beach Ocean Rescue.

Emahiser said eight lifeguard towers were fully staffed this Sunday, and he asks all swimmers to find a nearby lifeguard tower and stay close.

