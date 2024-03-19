Officials want public feedback on James Weldon Johnson Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville wants your feedback on James Weldon Johnson Park, its activities and how it can improve.

The city is asking the community to participate in the survey as part of its quarterly reach-out for feedback. It will take 3 minutes or less and helps park administrators better cater to the surrounding area.

All responses are confidential.

All responses are confidential.

