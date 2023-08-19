Oktoberfest is coming back to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beaches Oktoberfest is coming back to Jacksonville in October.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the 7th annual festival at the Sea Walk Pavilion.

This year there will be a Saturday German Bierhalle experience. And from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., guests will be offered several beer tastings, a variety of German beers, and a selection of German Cuisine.

Guests can get the Oktoberfest Experience Pass which includes 1 FREE BEER, a Festival Passport, and an Experience wristband. The festival will also include a reimagined VIP Lounge with couches and comfortable seating, a private bar, air-conditioned restrooms, and more.

For more information go to BeachesOktoberfest.com

The festival is happening Oct. 6 and 7.

