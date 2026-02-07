One dead in early morning crash on I-95 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man from St. Johns was killed early Saturday morning after his SUV crashed into the back of a semi-truck on I-95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened just after midnight, south of County Road 210.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Troopers said a white Jeep Cherokee was heading north in the right lane when it ran into the back of a gray Freightliner truck.

Both vehicles were in the same lane at the time.

The driver of the Jeep, a 64-year-old man from St. Johns, was taken to St. Vincent’s hospital, where he died.

FHP says the truck driver, a 38-year-old man from Pompano Beach, was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.