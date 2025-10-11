One dead, one injured after shooting on West 23rd Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another critically hurt late Friday night.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of West 23rd Street just after 10 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds and taken to a nearby hospital. One later died from his injuries. The other remains in critical but stable condition.

Two individuals have been detained and are being interviewed at the Police Memorial Building.

Investigators say they don’t yet know how the people involved are connected or what led to the shooting.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

JSO asks anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

