One hospitalized after fiery crash on I-95 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person was seriously hurt in a car crash late Sunday night on I-95 in St. Johns County, according to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Crews arrived near mile marker 321 southbound to find a car on fire and one person who had been thrown from the vehicle.

Firefighters put out the flames and gave medical care before taking the injured person to a trauma center, where he was stabilized later.

Emergency crews used a drone to search the area after hearing there may have been other people in the car. No other victims were found, SJCFR said.

