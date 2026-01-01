One local nightclub is excited to bring in the new year 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are now just hours away from celebrating the new year, and people partying in downtown Jacksonville have plenty of options to enjoy after the fireworks show.

DECCA Live has been open for less than a year, but 5 years ago, the owner here had a vision of a bustling downtown entertainment district, and he says they’re starting to see just that. Now he’s excited to be open, especially tonight with the New Year’s fireworks happening right across the street.

“You can expect a high-energy night. You’re going to have a great night ringing in the new year the right way,” Evan Rajta, DECCA Live owner, said.

Celebrating the new year with great music and entertainment. It’s something Evan Rajta has wished for for years. He tells us he’s dreamed about making downtown Jacksonville an entertainment district. Now, after DECCA Live opened earlier this year, they didn’t miss the chance to throw a New Year’s Eve party.

“We have disco cowboy. We had a huge fireworks watch party upstairs and then, you know, the downstairs will have all the energy and all the fun and all the champagne and all that, you know, confetti you can get,” he said.

The ticketed event is expected to draw those looking to party, have a place to dance, and even watch tonight’s fireworks from the rooftop.

“Most importantly, continue to bring good stuff to the block because we love this block and we want to see it elevate. Every city has an amazing downtown, and that’s what we want here in Jacksonville as well,” said Rajta.

Evan Rajta, the owner, says neighboring businesses are thankful for the additional foot traffic his club brings to the area. Especially when they have sold out shows. They are also excited that more businesses are opening up, bringing Rajta’s vision of an entertainment district closer to reality.

“Adding on to the concept with having Keen’s open next door and then the speakeasy will be open at the end of January is just kind of creating an entertainment district, if you will, and people are really taking really well to it and they’ve responded very well. So we’re very thankful,” he said.

They are expecting about a thousand people tonight here at DECCA live.

They will celebrate their one year on January 31st with DJ Benny Benassi. Rajta says he hopes to keep bringing in more top artists to the venue for 2026.

