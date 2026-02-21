One person found dead after house fire in Springfield, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police and firefighters responded late Friday night to a house fire in the 1600 block of Ionia Street, where one person was found dead inside the building.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived around 11:30 p.m. to help the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with the blaze.

After crews put out the flames, they discovered the body inside the structure.

Detectives from the Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating alongside the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Several witnesses have been taken to the Police Memorial Building for interviews.

Police are still trying to figure out how the fire started and if anyone else was involved.

They say it looks like a one-time event, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

JSO asks anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

