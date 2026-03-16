One woman arrested in weekend Orange Park shooting

ORANGE PARK, Fla — , Deputies arrested 33-year-old Jasmine Brown for the murder of 30-year-old Kerbisson Sion.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brown went to Sion’s home on Gano Court, near Janell Drive, early Sunday morning. The two were married but living separately. CCSO says an altercation occurred between the two, which resulted in Sion being shot and killed.

CCSO adds that, with the help of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Brown was found at an apartment complex on Sunbeam Road. She agreed to return to Clay County, where she was later arrested. Brown is charged with second-degree murder.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says there are no outstanding suspects, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512, or to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through the SaferWatch app or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477 (TIPS).

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