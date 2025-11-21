Only on Action News Jax: Two Jacksonville natives star in MJ the Musical on Broadway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville natives are shining bright in the Big Apple. Right now, Douglas Anderson graduates Joshua Johnson and Samuel Nelson III are *both* cast in MJ the Musical on Broadway. Action News Jax Anchor Tenikka Hughes got a chance to talk with them virtually from New York about their inspiring journeys to ‘The Great White Way.”

From the halls of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts to one of the hottest shows on Broadway, Johnson and Nelson are living out their dreams, starring in the four-time Tony Award-winning production MJ the Musical.

Nelson just graduated from high school six months ago and is making his Broadway debut as a standby for the title role of MJ and Middle Michael Jackson, performing twice a week.

Nelson said, “This is literally like a dream come true. I always wanted to do this show, but I didn’t know when it was going to happen. But, you know, faith over fear, that’s literally what it is.”

Nelson is taking on this life-changing role with his friend and mentor, Johnson, by his side.

Nelson said, “I’ve always looked up to Josh. Josh is a beautiful performer, beautiful dancer, actor, singer, and everything.”

Johnson is a 2017 graduate of Douglas Anderson. He made his Broadway debut two years ago in the cast of Back to the Future: The Musical. Johnson joined the MJ the Musical cast about a year ago and is the Michael understudy and swing, prepared to step in for seven different roles at a moment’s notice!

Johnson said, “I always say with my mom, who’s a family physician, I always say I’m the on-call doctor of Broadway.’

Johnson said experiencing this opportunity with Nelson has truly been a journey.

Johnson said, “To be able to, like say, I shared the stage with him back home in Florida has been so, it’s such a great thing to see. Because now every time I see him, I say, look at us. Look how far we’ve come.”

They offered advice for other young people who dream of sharing their gifts.

Nelson said, “Be yourself. Literally. I know it sounds so cliche, so sounds so basic, but literally be your authentic self. Because when people are their authentic self, they take off it. Take, they take off.”

Johnson said, “You are more than enough. You know, you have everything. The world is at your fingertips, and truly, your artistry and your creativity is made to be seen.”

If you’re planning a trip to New York and want to see Johnson and Nelson in action, tickets for MJ the Musical are on sale through July 5th, 2026.

