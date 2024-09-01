Opponents call for permanent end to Florida’s controversial ‘Great Outdoors Initiative’

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Following the state of Florida’s announcement that it would be tabling plans to add a 350-room lodge to Anastasia State Park, at least for the time being, opponents of the plan met in St. Augustine Sunday morning.

“My children grew up here, and I’d like to see other people’s children come here and grandchildren and be able to enjoy it just the way it is,” said Maureen Long with Friends of Anastasia State Park.

Action News Jax first told you last week when Governor Ron Desantis said the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will be going back to the drawing board and shelving the plans, which he called “half-baked.” Governor Desantis also said he never signed off on the plans in the first place.

While the governor said public hearings on the park renovations will likely restart sometime next year, those who gathered Sunday morning said there now needs to be safeguards put in place to put those plans to rest for good.

“What we need is legislation in the 2025 session that will make plans like this impossible going forward,” said Ryan Smart, the executive director for environmental group Florida Springs Council. “This is not just a single attack, but kind of one part of an ongoing attack on our public lands.”

Ultimately, opponents of the state’s ‘Great Outdoors Initiative’ said that if the plans are revisited, they need to be renovations that work with and not against the natural green space of Florida’s state parks.

“They definitely could do things for better handicap access, they could remodel bathrooms, they could put up a new sign, they could promote it with advertising,” suggested St. Augustine resident Stuart Purdue. “But actual amenities, mother nature doesn’t need added amenities to be a draw.”

