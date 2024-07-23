Opposition campaign headed by DeSantis allies seeks to defeat recreational marijuana amendment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You’ve likely seen plenty of ads over the past few months supporting Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Florida, but soon you can expect to see ads on the airwaves sending the opposite message.

An opposition campaign urging voters to vote ‘no’ on the recreational marijuana ballot measure has officially launched and supporters of the proposed constitutional amendment are pushing back.

The Vote No on 3 campaign is being run by some of the Governor’s top-allies, including one of his past senior campaign advisors and his current Chief of Staff.

It’s no surprise, as Governor Ron DeSantis has been one of the most vocal opponents of Amendment 3.

The campaign’s launch announcement suggests the amendment would bolster the black market, make it easier for children to access marijuana and prevent lawmakers from implementing time, place and manor restrictions.

They’re similar arguments DeSantis has made in recent weeks, which he echoed while speaking to the Florida Sheriff’s Association Tuesday.

“Colorado, they have the biggest black market they’ve ever had. California has a big black market. And so, it’s actually led to way more drugs. It’s led to more dangerous drugs,” said DeSantis.

But Morgan Hill with Smart & Safe Florida, the campaign backing Amendment 3, argued the allegations put forth by DeSantis and the opposition campaign are lies.

“In the states that have implemented recreational marijuana for adult use they are seeing intimate partner violence decline, teen usage decline, job creation go up and revenue for schools and public safety go up,” said Hill.

UNF Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Binder suggested the outcome may come down to cash and Smart & Safe Florida currently has the advantage there, raising more than $61 million in total with $12.6 million still in the bank.

“But if he [DeSantis] really puts energy into this and goes out and does whistle-stop tours and really puts his political capital on the line, it could move the needle,” said Binder.

As of now, it’s unclear how Vote No on 3 will fare in the money department.

Another one of the Governor’s campaigns, the Florida Freedom Fund, which aims to oppose both Amendment 3 and the abortion rights amendment, has pulled in less than $130,000 to date.

