Orange Park road blocked, Clay County Sheriff’s Office working ‘active scene’

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There’s a heavy Clay County Sheriff’s Office presence in the 1800 block of Kingsley Avenue on Tuesday morning. The roadway is blocked in the area of the Orange Park Medical Center and travelers in the area should expect delays, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office Safer Watch Alert before 8 a.m.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax that they have “an active scene on Kingsley,” but no further details were given.

