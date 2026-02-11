Orange Park woman sentenced in Mother’s Day carjacking in Lee County

An Orange Park woman will spend the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to a South Florida carjacking. A judge sentenced 39-year-old Miranda Lee Pryor to 10 years and 5 months in federal prison for her role in a Lehigh Acres carjacking that took place on Mother’s Day.

According to court documents, in May 2025, Pryor and 36-year-old Rebecca Lea Stacey of West Palm Beach carjacked a man waiting in his vehicle outside a store. During the incident, Pryor held a gun as the two stole the man’s vehicle.

Later that afternoon, police spotted the vehicle on I-75. Stacey, who was driving the vehicle, led police on a high speed chase while Pryor tossed the gun used in the carjacking out the window. Stacey eventually lost control and crashed.

Stacey was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for the incident.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group