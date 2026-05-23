Former Ware County jail officer faces felony charges for alleged inmate assault

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A former Ware County jail officer has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses following an alleged assault on a female inmate, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Shacondra Ashley Minor, 33, faces two felony charges, cruelty to an inmate and violation of oath by a public officer, as well as a misdemeanor simple battery charge stemming from an incident the evening of April 30 at the Ware County Jail, the GBI said.

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Minor was terminated from her position. She had been employed at the jail for just over three years.

The case began when a jail administrator, conducting a preliminary review of a use-of-force incident involving Minor and an adult female inmate, determined the incident appeared to violate jail policy and state law. Ware County Sheriff Carl James then requested the GBI investigate.

Agents from GBI conducted the investigation and obtained arrest warrants May 21. Minor was arrested without incident at the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Ware County Jail the morning of May 22, the GBI said.

Minor appeared before a Ware County magistrate for a first appearance hearing and was released after posting bond.

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“The trust of our community is sacred, and we will hold our personnel to the highest standard,” Sheriff James said. “This arrest shows our dedication to maintain that standard and to display transparency and accountability—showing that no one is above the law.”

The GBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

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