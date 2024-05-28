Orange Park’s new trash service to start next week

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park is one week away from launching its new trash, recycling, and yard waste service.

New carts that were delivered won’t be used until June 3. The city said items in them will not be collected until then.

Trash service will remain on the current twice-a-week pickup. Recycling is every other week.

Yard waste will be picked up weekly. You should refer to the map here for your new collection day. Yard waste must be in a container or plastic or brown paper bag.

These new trash, recycling, and yard waste service rules only apply to Town of Orange Park residents.

