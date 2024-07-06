Orlando man arrested for stalking University of North Florida student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jordan Preaster, of Orlando, has been arrested for stalking a University of North Florida student, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

On May 22, the victim told police a man, later identified as Preaster, left multiple items by her car: a teddy bear, a rose, candy, and two accessory trays.

According to the arrest report, the victim said Preaster used his car to block the victim in her parking space. He then allowed her to leave the parking lot and followed her from Osprey Ridge Road until she lost sight of him while entering I-295.

The victim said she also received a TikTok message from Preaster.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, Preaster has a history of running into law enforcement on the UNF campus, including being trespassed, being arrested for trespassing, and a pending warrant for domestic violence.

On June 23, he turned himself into the Police Memorial Building.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Preaster is charged with stalking and trespassing.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.