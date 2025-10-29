Outback Steakhouse permanently closes Jacksonville Beach location

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Outback Steakhouse, 3760 South 3rd St., has permanently closed, according to its Facebook page and a recorded message that plays when calling the restaurant.

The Australian-inspired chain opened the Jacksonville Beach location in the late 1990’s. A reason for the closure was not given.

In February 2024, Outback’s parent company, Tampa-based Bloomin’ Brands, announced it was closing 41 “underperforming” stores. A list of restaurants to be closed was not announced at that time.

Bloomin’ Brands, which also owns Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bars closed some of those locations also.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Bloomin’ had 1,480 restaurants, including 688 Outback Steakhouses in the U.S., 217 Carrabba’s Italian Grills, 176 Bonefish Grills, 64 Fleming’s, five fast-casual Aussie Grills and 330 internationally, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

