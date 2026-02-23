Over 230-acre brush fire near Highway 301 in Folkston prompts evacuations

CHARLTON COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews responded to a fast-moving brush fire Sunday near Highway 301 and Humphries Road that prompted evacuation orders for five neighborhoods before officials lifted the order just before 9 p.m.

Authorities say five neighborhoods were initially ordered to evacuate, though officials confirmed that only six households ultimately left their homes.

Emergency management officials say the fire started earlier Sunday and quickly spread through brush in the area. Officials believe a downed power line sparked the massive wildfire.

Charlton County Emergency Management Agency Director Tiffany Yearwood said, “It is believed to have been started by down powerline.”

Yearwood added that recent weather conditions may have played a role in the fire’s rapid spread.

Evacuations were ordered for Harold White Road, Humphries Road, Bill Knight Road, Willow Creek Road, and, as of 6:27 p.m. Sunday, Forest Lake Drive, which was later added to the evacuation zone.

Officials say the brush fire has grown to more than 230 acres. Despite the fire’s size, authorities have now given families the green light to return home.

In the meantime, members of the local farming community stepped up to help keep animals safe.

Amanda Hammann, a local farmer, said, “we have a farm here in Woodbine Goat Locker Farms in Woodbine and we are opening it up to any displaced livestock.”

Hammann said the farm is also asking for community support. “You know we’re asking for donations for the farm animals and if they’re not gonna be placed here, we’re gonna get them to wherever they are placed,” Hammann said.

The farm is located at 161 Reyburn Lane in Woodbine.

Officials continue to urge residents to avoid the Highway 301 and Humphries Road area as crews work to contain the fire.

