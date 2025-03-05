Over a hundred protesters rally in Jacksonville against Trump Administration Policies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Protesters in Jacksonville joined a nationwide movement pushing back against the policies of the Trump administration, with over a hundred people gathering downtown on Monday evening. The rally took place at the Charles E. Bennett Federal Building, one of the locations the Trump administration has proposed downsizing.

Protesters carried political signs, cheered, and called for political change throughout the evening. Among the rally’s focal points were military plans and economic policies that many participants feel are damaging to everyday Americans.

“I have deep concerns about national security,” said protester Amanda Cravotta. James Koopman, 68, expressed his frustration, noting, “I’m 68 years old, and this is the first time in my life I’ve protested. But if there was ever a time, this is it.”

Leading the protest was Katie Shoreak, a veteran and self-identified Republican, who voiced her concerns about the administration’s stance on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. “As a veteran, I am the diversity in DEI, so overturning that is harmful for our military,” Shoreak said. She also highlighted a recent change, stating, “Yesterday, military women’s history was removed from all government websites. Point blank. We no longer exist.”

Some protesters also voiced their concerns over Elon Musk’s involvement with the government. These protests took place in front of a federal building that could potentially be closed as part of downsizing efforts associated with the Trump administration’s federal budget cuts.

Florida House Representative Dean Black weighed in on the protest, arguing that most Floridians support the Trump administration’s efforts. “These policies, collectively known as DEI, don’t unify Americans. They divide us. That’s wrong, and President Trump is working to eradicate those programs,” said Black.

However, the protest organizers insisted their movement is unifying, bringing together Republicans, Democrats, and Independents with a common goal: holding elected officials accountable and demanding change. Catherine Keyser, a protester, explained, “I think people need an outlet, and this is essentially what democracy is about—people go to the streets, people vote, participate.”

The protest leader, Katie Shoreak, emphasized that the movement will persist until their voices are heard and policies are changed. The rally in Jacksonville is just one of many nationwide events that are part of the broader push to influence policy decisions during the Trump administration.

