Overnight lane closures planned on I-295 south near San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says drivers on I-295 South should expect overnight lane closures this week between San Jose Boulevard and Old St. Augustine Road.

The general use lanes will shut down from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday, September 16, and Wednesday, September 17, while crews finish ITS work.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

FDOT says during the closures, traffic will shift into the express lanes. Drivers won’t be able to exit at Old St. Augustine Road from those lanes, but no tolls will be charged.

If you’re heading to Old St. Augustine Road, you’ll need to take I-295 South to I-95 South and exit there instead.

Drivers trying to get on I-295 South from northbound San Jose Boulevard will have to go north on San Jose, turn right on Hartley Road, then head south on Old St. Augustine Road.

Drivers coming from southbound San Jose Boulevard have to go south, turn left on Loretto Road, then head north on Old St. Augustine Road to reach I-295 South.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.