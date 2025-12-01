Own a piece of Adventure Landing: Signs, games, go-karts up for auction

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach is auctioning off items from the park. Action News Jax told you in October that the popular waterpark decided to close after more than 30 years of operation.

The auction includes park signage, go-karts, simulators, kids’ rides, arcade games, restaurant and kitchen equipment, operational supplies, and memorabilia.

The auction will run until December 4, and new items are being added daily.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Adventure Landing has been a place where families, friends, and countless guests created lifelong memories,” the company said in a news release. “As we close this chapter, we’re grateful for the community’s support and excited to give our guests a chance to keep a part of the park’s story alive.”

Potential buyers can view the merchandise at the park from Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.