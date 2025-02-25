Owner of ASAP Towing pleads not guilty to theft, fraud charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vince Serrano, the owner of ASAP Towing, pled not guilty to grand theft and organized fraud on Monday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Serrano defrauded the state out of nearly $200,000 by faking records of the towed cars he sold.

RELATED: ASAP Towing owner arrested and accused of defrauding nearly $200k, police say

JSO’s arrest report said it all began when investigators found discrepancies in at least three Sales reports from December 2023. The investigation took off, and detectives went through 255 sales reports from 2020-2024 and found all but three of them had some indication of fraud.

In Nov. 2024, Serrano turned himself in.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Mar. 19.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.